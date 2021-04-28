LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash near Mesquite, Nevada that left one person dead and others injured Wednesday afternoon.
According to troopers, the crash happened on I-15 near mile marker 122. Multiple semi-trucks and vehicles were involved, troopers said.
One person was confirmed dead at the scene, according highway patrol.
North and Southbound lanes are closed while the investigation continues.
#Breaking Fatal crash IR15 and MM122(near Mesquite)Multiple semi trucks and one passenger car , 1 deceased. North and southbound travel lanes closed at this time. PIO en route #SlowDown #DriveSafeNV #ZeroFatalities #NhpSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) April 29, 2021
Stay with FOX5 for more updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.