LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said they were on scene of a fatal crash northeast of the Las Vegas Valley on Monday.
The agency tweeted the crash about 4:20 p.m. on August 10. The crash happened on I-15 southbound near mile marker 64, near the U.S. 93 split northeast of the valley.
The crash involved two large trucks, NHP said. Travel on I-15 southbound is down to one lane and traffic is moving slowly. NHP advised drivers to avoid the area.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash on I-15 southbound near Mile Marker 64. Expect major delays and avoid the area. PIO is enroute. #DrivesafeNV #BuckleUp #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) August 10, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
