LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said they were on scene of a fatal crash on Friday night.
The crash happened just before 7 p.m. on October 30 on I-15 northbound near Primm. NHP said on male pedestrian was confirmed dead at the scene.
The left two lanes were closed for the investigation and the right lane remained open, NHP said. Expect delays and use caution in the area.
#breaking ⚠️ Fatal Auto/Ped crash, I-15NB at mile marker 4 in Primm. One male pedestrian confirmed deceased. Right 2 lanes are closed, left lane is still open. Expect delays, use caution in the area. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 31, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
