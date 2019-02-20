LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - Nevada Highway Patrol said the number one cause of crashes during weather events is people following too closely. Troopers were urging people to drive slow and allow enough space.
"Budget extra time to get to your destination," Tony Illia with the Nevada Department of Transportation said.
During the last Las Vegas snow storm, NHP saw 32 crashes in a five hour period from 6 a.m. to 11 a.m.
NHP and NDOT said they were keeping a close eye on the 215 highway near Summerlin and the I-15 near Sloan, those are the areas most likely to be affected by snow. They said they're ready with snow plows and salt.
"We have 250 tons of ice slicer staged at six maintenance stations throughout Clark County," Illia said.
NDOT said they also have 250 employees ready and on standby.
NHP suggested anyone with snow on their car should clean it off before you hitting the road. Ice blowing off the top of cars could block drivers' views.
For those who aren't hitting the roads, but may be taking to the sky, McCarran International Airport said it is prepared for the storm. They said it's up to each airline to determine if they need to de-ice their plane. They said ice is the big concern and said ultimately it'll be up to the FAA if flights take off.
