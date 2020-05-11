UPDATE (MAY 11): LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol identified Troopers Shawn Dobbins, 33, and Jared Brown, 26, as the officers involved in the shooting that took place on May 7 near the town of Jean.
Both officers have been with the highway patrol for three years.
James Pease Jr., 51 years old from Sandy Valley, Nevada, was identified as the man who was killed in the shooting. Pease had no criminal record, had a valid concealed carry permit and was armed with a handgun.
After 5:50 p.m., Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the driver of a pickup truck who reported that a suspect, later identified as Pease, was standing on State Route 161 pointing a firearm at the driver.
The driver was able to turn around and drive away from the suspect, eastbound toward Interstate 15. Police say that the suspect followed the driver and that there was a third driver following the suspect. The cars were seen driving through a gas station parking lot.
At 5:55 p.m. the suspect stopped at the highway patrol substation at Las Vegas Boulevard and State Route 161. Police say Dobbins and Brown were standing outside the station when the suspect exited his vehicle, drew and aimed his gun at one of the other drivers.
Dobbins and Brown shot at Mr. Pease, killing him.
LVMPD's Force Investigation Team is continuing investigating the shooting on behalf of the highway patrol.
The May 7 shooting is the second officer-involved shooting for the highway patrol in 2020.
ORIGINAL STORY: LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating an officer-involved shooting near Jean.
According to NHP, the road rage incident started on I-15 near State Route 161 just before 6 p.m. on May 7.
A driver in a Dodge Ram truck called 9-1-1 after noticing a Ford F150 truck driving erratically and brandishing a gun.
The vehicles stopped at the NHP Southern Command Jean substation, officials said. Two troopers were inside and heard loud noises then went into the parking lot.
The suspect in the Ford showed a gun and troopers fired numerous rounds at the suspect, they said. The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
NHP placed the troopers involved on paid administrative leave while investigation continues. The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the suspect.
(1) comment
Good job Nevada troopers ! Good riddance to that dirtbag!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.