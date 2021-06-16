LAS VEGAS (FOX5/AP) -- A suspect was fatally shot after an hours-long standoff with Nevada Highway Patrol troopers in central Nevada on Wednesday.
The suspect allegedly fired shots from a van at a Nevada Department of Transportation construction worker about 10 a.m. on State Route 278 mile marker 68 near Eureka, said Sgt. Matt McLaughlin from NHP Northern Command.
The worker was shot multiple times and flown by medical helicopter to a hospital. His condition was not immediately known, but NHP said he was stable.
After shots were fired, troopers and local sheriff’s deputies chased the van south for about 25 miles in Eureka County, not far from the Elko County line.
Troopers located the vehicle and successfully disabled it by deploying spike strips on the highway 27 miles north of Eureka near Garden Pass, McLaughlin said.
Authorities got into a shootout with the suspect, and later said they found him near the van with a gunshot wound.
The man died in an ambulance on the way to Eureka, officials said.
It was not immediately disclosed whether the gunshot wound was from responding officers or was self-inflicted.
The identities of the suspect and the wounded worker were not immediately made public.
The Department of Transportation issued the following statement about the incident:
All of us at NDOT were heartbroken to learn about the tragic shooting of one of our valued team members,” said Kristina Swallow, Director of the Nevada Department of Transportation. “I want to wish our team member a speedy recovery, and I want to thank the law enforcement agencies and medical professionals for responding quickly to the scene and providing first aid.
The highway was expected to remain closed between Carlin and Eureka for until late Wednesday while authorities investigated.
UPDATE: A suspect is in custody after an hours-long standoff on State Route 278 at mile marker 27 in Eureka County. This is still an active scene and an ongoing investigation. Please continue to utilize alternate routes and avoid the area.— NHP NC East (@NHPNCEast) June 16, 2021
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.