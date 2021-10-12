LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Tuesday night in the southwest valley.
The crash involved a motorcycle and tractor-trailer, NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said, on Blue Diamond Road near Torry Pines Drive. The crash was reported about 8:43 p.m. on Oct. 12.
Smaka said the white tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Blue Diamond, trying to turn southbound onto Torrey Pines. At the same time, the rider of a Kawasaki sport bike was speeding eastbound, witnesses said.
The rider hit the rear axel of the truck, killing them. The rider will be identified by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified.
Eastbound Blue Diamond Road was closed between Rainbow and Jones.
#Breaking Fatal crash involving a motorcycle and a tractor trailer on Blue Diamond Road eastbound, east of Rainbow. Eastbound Blue Diamond road is closed between Rainbow and Torrey Pines. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 13, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.