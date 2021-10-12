10/12 blue diamond fatal
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Tuesday night in the southwest valley. 

The crash involved a motorcycle and tractor-trailer, NHP Trooper Travis Smaka said, on Blue Diamond Road near Torry Pines Drive. The crash was reported about 8:43 p.m. on Oct. 12.

Smaka said the white tractor-trailer was traveling westbound on Blue Diamond, trying to turn southbound onto Torrey Pines. At the same time, the rider of a Kawasaki sport bike was speeding eastbound, witnesses said.

The rider hit the rear axel of the truck, killing them. The rider will be identified by the Clark County coroner after next of kin has been notified. 

Eastbound Blue Diamond Road was closed between Rainbow and Jones. 

