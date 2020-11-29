LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A motorcyclist was killed and a driver was arrested after an early morning crash on Sunday.
According to Nevada Highway Patrol, the crash happened about 2:30 a.m. on November 29 on U.S. 95 southbound at the southbound I-15 off-ramp.
NHP said a gray Toyota Camry was speeding down 95 toward the ramp. The Toyota went "into a restricted access painted gore and hit an impact attenuator." The Toyota was redirected to the 95 southbound lanes. At the same time, NHP said a Suzuki sport bike hit the Toyota, throwing the rider off.
The driver of the Toyota was taken to University Medical Center and was then taken into custody for suspected impairment. The motorcyclist was pronounced dead on scene.
The identity of the rider will be released by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.