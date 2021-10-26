LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash on northbound I-15 near Stateline.
According to NHP, at about 12:04 a.m., police responded to a two-vehicle crash on the interstate near Mile Marker 3. Based on evidence at the scene, police said a Gray Honda Accord had stopped in the far-left travel lane with the driver still inside. NHP Trooper Ashlee Wellman said the headlights of the vehicle were on, but the car stopped for unknown reasons. It was unclear if hazards lights were on prior to the crash.
While the Accord was stopped, a white Honda Acura struck the stopped vehicle from behind, striking the front-right of the Acura. During the crash, the Accord "redirected across both travel lanes and came to a rest on the right shoulder," Wellman said. The Acura was partially blocking lanes after the crash.
Medical personnel administered aid on scene, but the adult male driver of the Accord died of his injuries, Wellman said. Impairment was suspected.
The adult male driver of the Acura received moderate injuries, but was treated on scene. No arrest or citation was issued. The crash remains under investigation.
The incident caused major delays for hours, but cleared up before 6 a.m.
