LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said troopers were investigating a fatal crash near the Rio hotel-casino late Wednesday night.
According to NHP, troopers were called to West Flamingo Road near Interstate-15 at 11:28 p.m. in regards to a critical injury crash. The driver of a Chrysler 200, a 36-year-old man from Las Vegas, was headed west on Flamingo Road when he lost control and entered the eastbound lanes of Flamingo.
A Chrysler Town and Country minivan, headed east on Flamingo, struck the driver's side of the Chrysler 200, NHP said. The driver of the 200 was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, where he was later pronounced deceased.
NHP added a passenger inside the 200 was also taken to the hospital, but for non-life threatening injuries. Both occupants of the minivan also had non-life threatening injuries.
Westbound Flamingo Road at the I-15 was closed for several hours while troopers investigated, NHP said. It is unknown if impairment was a factor, but troopers believe the driver of the 200 was speeding. He was reportedly not wearing his seat belt at the time of the crash.
"Unrestrained driver deaths in Clark County are up over 30 percent from where we were this time last year," Trooper Jason Buratczuk said. "Especially as we approach the holidays, we don’t want any empty seats at the holiday dinner table and celebrations. Please, buckle up."
According to NHP, troopers were still investigating what caused the driver of the Chrysler to lose control of the car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.