LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said a 63-year-old man was killed when he crashed his motorcycle in the Lake Mead area on Sunday.
In a press release, NHP said about 7:35 a.m. on July 19, the man was riding a red 2018 Ducati Monster 1200R motorcycle northbound on Northshore Road near mile marker 42.
At some point, the man drifted into the right shoulder, then into the rocky landscape and crashed, throwing him from the bike.
He was taken to University Medical Center where he died. He was identified as David Wayne Pealer of North Las Vegas.
NHP said this was their 26th fatal crash resulting in 27 deaths for 2020 in Southern Nevada.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.