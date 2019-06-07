LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said it would be partnering with law enforcement agencies across the state to urge pedestrians and drivers to be aware of one another on the road.
From June 3 to 18, teams with the "Joining Forces" program will issue citations to pedestrians and motorists who violate traffic safety laws, NHP said. State law requires pedestrians to use sidewalks, crosswalks, pedestrian bridges and to obey all traffic-control signs and signals.
State law also requires that motorists yield to pedestrians and avoid passing vehicles that are stopped for pedestrians.
According to NHP, 393 pedestrians lost their lives and 789 were seriously injured in pedestrian crashes throughout Nevada between 2013 and 2017.
"In an effort to prevent traffic-related deaths and injuries, Troopers will be looking for traffic offenses made by drivers and pedestrians," NHP said. "Whether you are in a vehicle or on foot, stay alert and safely share the road."
