LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 21-year-old man died after he was hit by a car on the U.S. 95 on Saturday.
Investigation by the Nevada Highway Patrol revealed that on May 15 around 2:42 A.M., a blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo was traveling northbound on the U.S. 95 north of Charleston Boulevard. At the same time a man was walking in the travel lane directly in the path of the vehicle.
The pedestrian was struck by the blue Chevrolet Monte Carlo. He was pronounced dead on scene.
The pedestrian has been identified as 21-year-old Brandon Matias from Laughlin, Nevada.
This marks the Nevada Highway Patrol Southern Command’s 25th fatal crash resulting in 31 fatalities in 2021.
