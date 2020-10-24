LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 44-year-old man from Las Vegas was killed in a Lincoln County crash on Saturday afternoon, according to Nevada Highway Patrol.
NHP responded to the crash at 1 p.m. on October 24 on U.S. 93 and mile marker 12 in Lincoln County, south of Alamo. The crash involved a Chevrolet pick-up truck and a semi-trailer.
The semi was driving north while the pick-up was going southbound, NHP said. The pick-up crossed the center line and hit the semi.
The driver of the pick-up, a 44-year-old man from Las Vegas, was pronounced dead on scene. The driver of the semi was taken to University Medical Center in Las Vegas with minor injuries.
NHP said the semi was hauling 28,000 lbs. of dates, which were "deemed a complete loss."
The crash remains under investigation.
