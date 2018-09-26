CLARK COUNTY, Nevada (FOX5) A crash west of Mountain Springs killed one man and critically injured another Wednesday afternoon, according to the Nevada Highway Patrol.
The crash happened on Nevada State Route 160 (Blue Diamond Road), near mile marker 36, which is between Las Vegas and Pahrump. The two men were ejected during the single vehicle rollover crash, NHP said. They were heading south in a Ford Explorer.
Mercy Air took the survivor to UMC Trauma.
NHP said drivers should expect delays in the area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.