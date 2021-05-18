LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Fire & Rescue on Sunday helped rescue two occupants of a car that was wedged at the bottom of a 40-foot deep ravine.
About 6:15 p.m. on May 16, a silver Toyota Avalon traveling toward Lee Canyon Road near mile marker 7 lost control of their vehicle at a curve, causing the car to overturn. The vehicle, driven by a male with three passengers, became trapped in the ravine at the time of the crash.
"Two out of the four occupants were able to exit the vehicle while the driver and front right passenger had to be extracted by Las Vegas Fire & Rescue," Nevada Highway Patrol said.
According to NHP, the driver was arrested on suspicion of impairment. All four occupants were taken to University Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.
NHP on Tuesday said that the driver was a juvenile.
State Route 156 near Lee Canyon was closed for about four hours during the investigation and extrication process.
@LasVegasFD assisted with the rescue of two occupants in a car wedged a the bottom of a 40 foot deep ravine off Lee Canyon Road at MM7 Sunday night. The two occupants were extricated in approximately 45 minutes after the arrival of Heavy Rescue 44. pic.twitter.com/2SmmC9PRmH— Las Vegas FireRescue (@LasVegasFD) May 17, 2021
