LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A man was arrested late Saturday night following a fatal crash involving a Jeep and a moped.
On June 5 about 9:47 p.m., Nevada Highway Patrol was called to the area of Las Vegas Blvd. south of N. Hollywood Blvd. A Jeep Wranger and Taizhou Zhone moped were involved in a collision after the Jeep was driving at a higher rate of speed than the moped, police said. The moped driver was traveling southbound on Las Vegas Blvd. when the Jeep struck the moped from behind.
The moped driver, later identified as 38-year-old Justin Mott of North Las Vegas, was ejected and died at the scene.
The Jeep driver, Mark Moden, was arrested on multiple charges, including: DUI resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death, failure to decrease speed or use due care, driver without a license and having an open container of alcohol in the vehicle.
This marks NHP's 32nd fatal crash resulting in 39 fatalities for 2021.
