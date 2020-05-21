LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Nevada Highway Patrol trooper are investigating a crash that killed a motorcycle rider.
According to NHP, a car and motorcycle hit each other near Lake mead Boulevard and Mile marker 3 around 7:30 p.m..
A witness told troopers that a Nissan was stopped on the right shoulder facing Eastbound traffic and Harley Davidson motorcycle was traveling Eastbound on Lake Mead.
The driver of the Nissan made unsafe U-turn onto Lake Mead Boulevard and drove in front of the motorcycle.
The male rider on the motorcycle was ejected. The rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Troopers arrested the driver of the Nissan Altima for suspicion of DUI resulting in death.
Drivers are being asked to avoid the area while the investigation continues.
#breaking Fatal Crash Investigation at Lake Mead Blvd and Mile Marker 3. Motorcycle vs. Passenger Car. Rider is confirmed deceased. Lake Mead Blvd is closed in both directions while we investigate. Expect delays in the area. #drivesafenv #buckleup #drivesober #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 22, 2020
