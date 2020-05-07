JEAN (FOX5)-- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating an officer-involved shooting near Jean, NV.
According to NHP, The road rage occurred on Interstate 15 near State Route 161 just before 6 p.m.
A driver in a Dodge Ram truck called 911 after noticing a Ford-150 driving erratically and brandishing a gun.
The vehicles stopped at the NHP Southern Command Jean substation. Two troopers were inside and heard loud noises. Troopers contacted both trucks in the parking lot.
The suspect in the Ford-150 presented a gun and troopers fired numerous rounds at the suspect, police said.
The suspect was pronounced dead at the scene.
NHP has placed the troopers involved on paid administrative leave while investigation continues.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identity of the suspect.
