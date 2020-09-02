LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal motorcycle crash Wednesday morning.
According to NHP, the crash occurred at the Eastern Avenue and the U.S. 95 on-ramp.
Troopers advised motorists to avoid the area and expect delays as the ramp was completely closed. The ramp reopened shortly before 12:30 p.m.
No additional information was provided.
#TrafficAlert Fatal motorcycle crash on Eastern and the US95 on-ramp. The ramp is completely closed. Expect delays and avoid the area is possible. pic.twitter.com/sdynKIeF8c— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 2, 2020
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.