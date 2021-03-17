LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash Wednesday afternoon in Nye County.
According to NHP, the crash occurred on the US95 and Mile Marker 98 in Nye County, near Scotty's Junction.
NHP advises drivers to expect major delays and avoid the area, as US95 is closed in both directions.
#TrafficAlert Fatal crash on US95 and Mile Marker 98 in Nye County (Near Scottys Junction) US95 Closed in both directions. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 17, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.