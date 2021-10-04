LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.
According to a tweet from NHP, the crash occurred near the I-15 northbound, north of Star Avenue.
NHP is warning motorists to expect delays as only one travel lane is open at this time.
#Fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian IR15 northbound ,north of Starr Ave. one travel one open at this time , expect delays, PIO on scene . Media can stage on the Starr NB on ramp. #Fatal #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/d9ersmgt1A— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 4, 2021
