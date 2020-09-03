Far Hill Wrong Way crash
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a wrong-way crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.

According to troopers, the crash happened on northbound Clark County 215 near the Far Hills exit.

The people in the car had minor injuries, troopers said.

Lanes on northbound 215 at Far Hills will reopen shortly. Drivers should allow extra time to their commute.

(1) comment

Nevermore
Nevermore

How can you go the wrong way on a freeway in broad daylight?

