LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a wrong-way crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to troopers, the crash happened on northbound Clark County 215 near the Far Hills exit.
The people in the car had minor injuries, troopers said.
Lanes on northbound 215 at Far Hills will reopen shortly. Drivers should allow extra time to their commute.
#trafficalert Wrong Way Crash, 215NB/Far Hills. Minor injuries, however vehicles are not movable. Expect major delays on the 215NB, use alternate routes. #buckleup #eyesontheroad #nhpsocomm pic.twitter.com/8lXS2Tw7aB— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 3, 2020
#update IR215NB/Far Hills, 3 NB travel lanes will be open momentarily. #drivesafenv #nhpsocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) September 3, 2020
(1) comment
How can you go the wrong way on a freeway in broad daylight?
