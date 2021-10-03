LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Nevada Highway Patrol trooper fatally shot a person in the northeast valley on Sunday.
The agency tweeted on Oct. 3 there was a hard closure at Lake Mead Boulevard east of Los Feliz Street due to an "officer-involved shooting." The shooting was fatal, NHP confirmed.
Additional details of the shooting were not immediately available. Avoid the area.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
#Breaking Hard Closure E. Lake Mead Blvd and Los Feliz St. due to officer involved shooting. PIO on scene more details to follow. #PoliceActivity #OIS #DriveSafe #NhpSocomm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 3, 2021
