NHP investigates fatal rollover involving tractor trailer

(@NHPSouthernComm/Twiiter)

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal rollover crash involving a tractor trailer Tuesday morning.

According to NHP, the crash occurred on the Interstate 15 northbound, north of Mile Marker 77, near Valley of Fire.

NHP says no road closures are in place.

Copyright 2021 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.