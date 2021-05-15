LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 95 near downtown on Saturday night.
NHP said about 9:45 p.m. on May 15 that the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Northbound U.S. 95 was closed near Charleston Boulevard for the investigation.
Avoid the route.
#Breaking fatal auto-pedestrian crash NB US95 near Charleston. Expect delays and avoid the area. PIO enroute. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 16, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.