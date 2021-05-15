LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash on U.S. 95 in the east valley on Saturday night.
NHP said on May 15 that the crash involved a vehicle and a pedestrian. Northbound U.S. 95 was closed near Charleston Boulevard for the investigation.
They said troopers responded to a collision around 9 p.m. that involved a vehicle and a pedestrian who was in the travel lane for an unknown reason. The pedestrian was pronounced deceased on the scene.
The victim’s name, age and hometown haven’t been released yet.
Highway Patrol officials said the driver stayed on the scene and was cooperating with their investigation and no impairment was suspected in the fatal crash.
#Breaking fatal auto-pedestrian crash NB US95 near Charleston. Expect delays and avoid the area. PIO enroute. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NHPSoComm— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) May 16, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
Nice area for bums & druggy homeless losers,chances are !
