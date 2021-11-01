LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian on Monday night.
About 9:45 p.m. on Nov. 1, the agency said it was responding to the crash on I-15 southbound south of Sahara Avenue.
Details of the crash were not immediately available.
Avoid the route or expect heavy delays.
#FatalCrash All but one travel lane closed on southbound I-15 at Sahara. Traffic slowly getting by in far right travel lane. Expect heavy congestion. Find an alternate route. #LivesAreOnTheLine #DriveSafeNV #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/55J0FPo9hf— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 2, 2021
