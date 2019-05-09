Fatal crash on I-15 and Lake Mead

Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-15 and Lake Mead late Thursday afternoon

 NHP

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-15 and Lake Mead late Thursday afternoon.

The crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. NHP said a work truck stopped abruptly and the motorcycle crashed into the truck. The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured. 

NHP said no impairment was suspected. Traffic was backed up to Cheyenne Avenue and NHP advised drivers to avoid the area.

Stay with FOX5 for updates.

Copyright 2019 KVVU (KVVU Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.