LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal motorcycle crash on I-15 and Lake Mead late Thursday afternoon.
The crash was reported at 4:44 p.m. NHP said a work truck stopped abruptly and the motorcycle crashed into the truck. The man riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. No one else was injured.
NHP said no impairment was suspected. Traffic was backed up to Cheyenne Avenue and NHP advised drivers to avoid the area.
