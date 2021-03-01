LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers are investigating a fatal crash on southbound I-15 at the U.S. 93 off-ramp Monday night.
According to troopers, a vehicle struck a concrete barrier around 5:00 p.m.
The driver of the vehicle died at the scene, troopers said.
The Clark County Coroner's office will release the identify of the driver when next of kin is notified.
The afternoon commute experienced delays while the crash was investigated.
