LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said they were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the northeast valley on Monday night.

NHP was on scene on Las Vegas Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. on April 27. All travel lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard are closed for the investigation.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates. 

