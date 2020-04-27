LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said they were investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian in the northeast valley on Monday night.
NHP was on scene on Las Vegas Boulevard near Hollywood Boulevard about 10:30 p.m. on April 27. All travel lanes of Las Vegas Boulevard are closed for the investigation.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.
