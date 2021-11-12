LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal crash in the northwest Las Vegas Valley Friday morning.
According to NHP, the fatal involves a commercial vehicle on the westbound on the northern 215 beltway, east of Sky Pointe Drive.
According to NHP, preliminary details of the crash indicate that a concrete truck was broken down in the right travel lane.
At the same time, according to NHP, a white Ford Fiesta was traveling westbound in the same travel lane and did not appear to use any breaking, driving right into the rear of the truck.
#FatalCrash involving a commercial vehicle. Westbound on the northern beltway, east of Sky Pointe Drive. West bound traffic being diverted off of the 215 onto southbound US95. Expect major delays and avoid the area. #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NevadaStatePolice #NHPSoComm pic.twitter.com/RdaJLrz5YI— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) November 12, 2021
NHP says that the adult female driver of the Ford Fiesta was pronounced deceased on scene. The passenger in the Fiesta was transported to UMC Trauma.
The driver of the truck remained on scene, uninjured, and is cooperating with investigators. Authorities do not suspect impairment with the driver of the truck, NHP said.
Westbound traffic is being diverted off of the 215 onto southbound US95.
Expect major delays and avoid the area, NHP says.
