LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a crash that killed a person on a motorcycle Wednesday evening.
Troopers were called to the area of U.S. 95 and Ann Road for a crash involving a motorcycle and an SUV.
The motorcycle rider was pronounced dead at the scene.
Southbound U.S. 95 at the Ann Road off ramp is closed while the investigation continues.
Drivers are encouraged to avoid the area and use alternate routes.
