LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol Troopers are investigating a fatal crash on Interstate 215 in Henderson.
According to troopers, a BMW 228 went off the road around 8 p.m. on Westbound 215 near Valle Verde.
The vehicle rolled over and the driver was taken to a local hospital where they later died.
Westbound I-215 is closed, but a lane should open up according to troopers.
Speed or impairment are unknown at this time.
Driver was taken to the hospital where "they" later died. The driver died not "they." Who writes these news stories?
