LAUGHLIN (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol troopers were investigating a deadly crash in Laughlin on Monday evening.
The department responded about 3:30 p.m. to S.R. 163 eastbound, near mile marker three.
One person was dead, the department said, but it wasn't immediately clear how the crash happened.
Eastbound travel lanes were shut down while the department investigated. They said to expect delays.
Check back for updates.
