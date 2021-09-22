LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol identified a man who died in a Mesquite crash as a 64-year-old man from North Las Vegas.
Ruben Montero Martinez was killed in the Sept. 19 crash at about 12:45 p.m. while riding a blue Harley Davidson motorcycle on I-15 over Falcon Ridge Parkway.
For unknown reasons, NHP said the motorcycle ran off the roadway into a median, sending the rider to the road below. The rider fell in the path of a red 2012 Toyota Prius, which then ran the man over. He was pronounced dead on scene.
This was NHP's 60th fatal crash resulting in 69 fatalities for 2021.
