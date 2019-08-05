LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas Metropolitan Police said they were investigating a homicide on northbound I-15 south of Blue Diamond Road on Monday.
Police said the victim was in a four-door vehicle and was shot by an unknown occupant of a white van. The van was last seen traveling northbound on I-15 and was still being sought by police.
The victim in the four-door vehicle was taken to the hospital where he or she died.
Nevada Highway Patrol said they closed northbound I-15 at Silverado Ranch Boulevard due to a "shots fired investigation" in a tweet on Monday night.
The department tweeted the closure about 8:20 p.m. on August 5. Northbound traffic was being diverted off the Silverado Ranch exit.
The road was expected to remain closed for several hours.
This is developing story, check back for more information.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.