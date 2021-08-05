LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Nevada Highway Patrol and Vitalant will host a blood drive next week in honor of the fallen Trooper Micah May.
The drive will take place on Wednesday, Aug. 11 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Nevada Highway Patrol's Training Room 105 at 4615 West Sunset Road.
Appointments to donate blood are strongly recommended and can be made at donors.vitalant.org. Those making an appointment should enter blood drive code "NHP". Limited walk-in appointments also will be available.
There is an urgent need for donors of all blood types, especially type O-positive and O-negative blood types, Vitalant said.
"The memorial blood drive will honor Trooper May," Vitalant said.
May was killed in the line of duty on July 27, 2021. His funeral procession will take place in Las Vegas on Friday, Aug. 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.