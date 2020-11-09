LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A woman who died after a crash near Overton on November 1 was identified as a Henderson resident.
The crash happened that Sunday afternoon on I-15 southbound near the exit 75 on-ramp. Nevada Highway Patrol said a woman riding a red Victory motorcycle failed to maintain the curve and hit an embankment.
The rider was flown by Mercy Air to University Medical Center where she died days later on Friday, November 6.
She was identified by NHP as 52-year-old Cheryl Annette Montgomery of Henderson. Her death marked the 57th fatality for NHP Southern Command in 2020.
