LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol reported that a helicopter crashed in the Red Rock Canyon area on Wednesday.

In a tweet, the department said the crash happened at S.R. 159 near the Red Rock Canyon Visitor Center.

"Unknown casualties at this time," the department said. The road was closed in both directions.

