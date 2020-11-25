LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said they had given out 470 traffic citations to drivers on I-15 on Wednesday.
According to NHP, the citations were all given on November 25 and enforcement will continue into the evening. Four motorists were cited near Primm for speeding, then again near St. Rose Parkway in Henderson.
Despite health officials' warnings against traveling for the holiday amid a nationwide COVID-19 surge, millions set out to visit friends and family for Thanksgiving.
While traffic and airport officials are seeing lower numbers overall, drivers made their way to Las Vegas via I-15 which led to "moderate" congestion northbound on the highway, NHP said.
NHP said they will have extra patrols on Sunday, as well. Drivers should expect heavy congestion southbound on I-15 approaching Primm. They said to avoid Sunday traffic, leave before sunrise or wait until after 8 p.m.
Drivers can also take SR 160 to SR 178 in Pahrump which turns into SR 127 in California. The route would add an additional two hours.
The agency also warned against driving in the shoulders and causing other road hazards: the fine for failing to drive in a marked lane is $200.
