LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Body camera footage provided by Nevada Highway Patrol shows a suspect pretend to pull and point a weapon before he was fatally shot by troopers in the northeast valley earlier this week.
The suspect, identified as 41-year-old Adrian Zarate-Cervantes, was not armed, NHP said in a pre-recorded press briefing released Thursday.
The two troopers who fired on Zarate-Cervantes were identified as Michael Abbate and Mark Willner, who were both hired by the department in 2013.
About 7:22 a.m. on Oct. 3, the suspect called 911 and told dispatch his wife claimed he kidnapped her. The woman took the phone and said she was slapped and could not exit the vehicle.
About an hour later, Abbate located the vehicle in the northeast valley on Lake Mead Boulevard. He observed the woman waving her arm from the vehicle, NHP said. The trooper tried to stop the vehicle, but the suspect drove off.
NHP said the other trooper arrived at 8:22 a.m. Both troopers gave commands for the suspect to exit the vehicle with his hands up, but he didn't follow directions and instead reached for his waistband and pointed at troopers as if he was armed.
The suspect "made a motion that could not be mistaken for anything other than drawing a firearm," Colonel Anne K. Carpenter said in the briefing.
Abbate fired once, causing Zarate-Cervantes to collapse to the ground holding his stomach. Carpenter said he then reached toward his waistband again and both troopers fired one shot each.
The woman was told to exit the vehicle. Troopers then cleared the vehicle, called for medical assistance and rendered first aid to the suspect, who died on scene.
"Our higher patrol troopers were presented with a life-threatening situation and responded to a threat in a manner consistent with the department's policy, training and established case law," Carpenter said.
She praised the troopers for their "courageous and professional response."
WARNING: The video below contains graphic footage of a fatal police shooting that may be unsuitable for some audiences.
