HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol reported a fatal crash on the 215 Beltway on Saturday afternoon.
According to NHP records, the crash was reported about 3:16 p.m. on Jan. 18. The department said a female driver was killed when her vehicle rolled over. No other cars were involved.
The crash was reported on the Valley Verde Drive on-ramp to 215 eastbound. NHP said the ramp is down to one lane. Expect heavy traffic delays in the area.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for details.
