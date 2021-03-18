LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol is investigating a fatal roll over crash Tuesday morning near Indian Springs.
According to NHP, the incident involves a tractor-trailer that was hauling onions.
It occurred on the U.S. 95 southbound at MM112CL, near Indian Springs.
According to Clark County Fire Department, reports from first arriving personnel were that the driver was trapped.
CCFD rural stations 82 and 83 called for CCFD’s Heavy Rescue team and Mercy Air Ambulance to respond. Creech AFB also sent units to assist, CCFD said.
The driver was extricated prior to Heavy Rescue units arrival on scene. CPR was initiated on the victim but proved to be unsuccessful, authorities said.
Troopers identified the driver of the semi-tractor trailer as Terry Bailey, 65, of Portland Tennessee.
There were no other vehicles involved or other victims, according to CCFD.
The crash marks the 16th fatal of 2021 in NHP's jurisdiction.
#TrafficAlert Fatal Roll Over involving tractor trailer hauling onions. Us-95 SB at MM112CL . Near Indian Springs. Expect Delays , one travel lane open. #SlowDown #LivesAreOnTheLine #RollOver #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/IVXZnAuBqD— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) March 16, 2021
