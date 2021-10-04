LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol was investigating a fatal crash involving a pedestrian Monday morning in the south Las Vegas Valley.
According to NHP, the crash occurred near the I-15 northbound, north of Starr Avenue about 10:30 a.m. on Oct. 4.
Witnesses told NHP a white utility truck was in the shoulder with hazard lights on. The male driver was outside of truck. A utility van in the far right lane failed to maintain the lane, swerved and hit the man.
The truck driver was pronounced dead on scene. The other driver stayed on scene, NHP said.
The driver who was killed will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
#Fatal vehicle vs. pedestrian IR15 northbound ,north of Starr Ave. one travel one open at this time , expect delays, PIO on scene . Media can stage on the Starr NB on ramp. #Fatal #DriveSafeNV #LivesAreOnTheLine #NhpSocomm pic.twitter.com/d9ersmgt1A— NHP Southern Command (@NHPSouthernComm) October 4, 2021
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.