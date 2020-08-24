LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol investigated a fatal crash in the southwest valley on Monday night.
According to NHP's website, the crash happened about 8:30 p.m. on August 25 on the 215 Beltway westbound at Buffalo Drive.
The crash involved three vehicles, according to NHP Trooper Travis Smaka. A Cox employee was driving to a customer's home when he ran out of gas and pulled over. Smaka said the customer drove in a Mercedes to bring gas to the Cox worker and was also pulled off to the shoulder.
While the driver was outside putting gas into the van, a silver Infinity left the roadway into the shoulder. The Infinity hit the Mercedes, pushing it into the van.
Both vehicles in the shoulder had hazard lights on.
The van's driver was not injured, Smaka said, and the driver of the Mercedes had minor injuries. The driver of the Infinity was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
Smaka said the deceased driver wasn't wearing a seatbelt. The driver of the Mercedes was, however.
Smaka said investigators suspect impairment. He said it was a miracle the van's driver was outside and wasn't hit by the vehicle.
He urged drivers to focus on speeds, not driving impaired and wearing a seatbelt.
