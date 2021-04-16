LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The DUI Strike Team, with members from several law enforcement agencies, investigated a vehicle on a pedestrian bridge Friday afternoon.

According to troopers via Twitter, the team arrested a driver on suspicion of DUI after the driver's vehicle became wedged on a Las Vegas Strip pedestrian bridge.

The car was resting in between a pedestrian walkway near the Encore resort and casino. It wasn't yet known how it got there. 

Details regarding injuries were not available. 

 

(2) comments

qwerty123
qwerty123

Slight typo on sentence 2. It should read "driver's vehicle became *wedged..."

Report Add Reply
Nevermore
Nevermore

You're being picky about a journalist reporter, who probably hasn't graduated from high school yet.

Report Add Reply

