LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Nevada Highway Patrol said one person died and two more were injured after a crash near Boulder City on Wednesday.
The department tweeted that the crash involved two vehicles on U.S. 95 at I-11. The highways were closed due to the investigation.
This is a developing story. Check back for more information.
