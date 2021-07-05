LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- As the Fourth of July holiday comes to an end and tourists head home, Interstate 15 was slammed on Monday.
RTC Southern Nevada reported traffic was backed up for 20 miles to the California border for hours midday Monday.
From 9 a.m. Monday through midnight Tuesday, Nevada Highway Patrol had five units patrolling between the Las Vegas Valley and the state border.
Video shared on social media by NHP showed a vehicle with its hazard lights on speed past slow traffic, driving on the shoulder of the interstate and past a trooper. NHP reported the driver was stopped and ticketed.
Gary Rangel from the San Fernando Valley in Southern California who came to Las Vegas to celebrate the Fourth of July took video sitting in the passenger seat of his cousin's car as a line of vehicles drove on the shoulder using it like a normal lane and not an emergency lane.
Rangel warned his cousin not to follow.
“He said he was thinking about it but if he wanted to save some money from what he won at the casino, he shouldn’t do it,” Rangel told FOX5, still seated in the passenger seat seven hours into his ride home.
Rangel said he loves coming to Las Vegas and while it takes twice as long to drive home than it does to drive in, Rangel stated terrible traffic won't keep him from coming back.
“All the time that I spent over there, all of the fun that I had, it’s all worth it,” Rangel said.
The ticket for failure to drive in a marked travel lane is upwards of $198. Final numbers from NHP on how many drivers were cited during the enforcement were expected Tuesday.
