LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Over the entire Fourth of July weekend, the Nevada Highway Patrol says they will be out in force.
NHP is teaming up with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police and other departments to bring a heightened law enforcement presence to the roadways this year. Drivers can expect increased high-visibility patrols as officers aim to crack down on reckless drivers.
"We're putting out more numbers of officers out there. We want to be more visible, we want to slow people down, and we want to save lives. And when people are going home, we are going to be out there as well to prevent road rage, to prevent speeding, to prevent impaired drivers, and get everybody to their destination safely," said Ashlee Wellman of NHP.
The Fourth of July holiday is one of the most dangerous weekends of the year for drivers, according to NHP. Just last year, the patrol saw five fatalities over the holiday weekend.
NHP says the three main causes of roadway fatalities are impaired driving, speeding, and driving without a seatbelt.
If you're out on the roads and would like to report a reckless driver, you are asked to call *NHP.
